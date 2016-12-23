GEM Festival Returns as "World's Longest Festival"

GEM Fest—Georgia Electronic Music Festival—will return in 2017, this time claiming to be the "world's longest festival."

GEM Fest is an annual international event, held on the former site of Kazantip festival—a beach resort near the village of Anaklia, Georgia.

This edition—the third in total—will run from July 14 to August 14 and will offer over 3.000 performances on nine stages. 500 artists are scheduled to perform, with a mix of techno, house and more commercial electronic music on the program.

This year's headliners are as follows:

Alexkid

Aly & Fila

Andrea Ferlin

Andrey Pushkarev

Angel Anx

Anushka

Audiofly

Axwell ΛIngrosso

Bacho

Barac

Bella Sarris

Bill Patrick

Boris Brejcha

Carlo Lio

Cassegrain

Catz ‘n’ Dogz

Cezar

Cobert

Dassana

De Watchkamer

Dennis Ferrer

DJ Nikifor

dOP (live)

Doubting Thomas

Dubfire

Fernando Costantini

Ferry Corsten

Francesca Lombardo

Gescu

Gio Shengelia

Gramophonedzie

GusGus (live)

Herodot

Honey Dijon

Hubble

Hunter/Game

Inland

Ion Ludwig

James Zabiela

Joachim Pastor

Julia Govor

Justin Mylo

Kollektiv Turmstrasse

Locked Groove

Mano Le Tough

Marc Romboy

Martin Garrix

Martin Buttrich

Mattheis

Mattias Tanzmann

Molly

Nuno Dos Santos

Oliver Deutschmann

Paul Kalkbrenner

Petre Inspirescu

Praslea

Priku

Raresh

Raz Ohara (live)

Reboot

Rhadoo

Robag Wruhme

Roger Sanchez

Raustam

Sander van Doorn

Seb Zito

Sofia Rodina

Solomun

Steroclip

Steve Aoki

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Super Flu

Swanky Tunes

The Drifter

Thomas Melchior

Tin Man

Topper

Valentino Kanzyani

Voigtmann

Vava KLK

Wolf + Lamb

Worakl

This year's edition runs from July 14 to August 14, with more information—including the schedule—and tickets available here.

Meanwhile, an after-movie of last year's edition is streamable via the player above.