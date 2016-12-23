GEM Festival Returns as "World's Longest Festival"

GEM Fest—Georgia Electronic Music Festival—will return in 2017, this time claiming to be the "world's longest festival."
GEM Fest is an annual international event, held on the former site of Kazantip festival—a beach resort near the village of Anaklia, Georgia.
This edition—the third in total—will run from July 14 to August 14 and will offer over 3.000 performances on nine stages. 500 artists are scheduled to perform, with a mix of techno, house and more commercial electronic music on the program.
This year's headliners are as follows:
Alexkid
Aly & Fila
Andrea Ferlin
Andrey Pushkarev
Angel Anx
Anushka
Audiofly
Axwell ΛIngrosso
Bacho
Barac
Bella Sarris
Bill Patrick
Boris Brejcha
Carlo Lio
Cassegrain
Catz ‘n’ Dogz
Cezar
Cobert
Dassana
De Watchkamer
Dennis Ferrer
DJ Nikifor
dOP (live)
Doubting Thomas
Dubfire
Fernando Costantini
Ferry Corsten
Francesca Lombardo
Gescu
Gio Shengelia
Gramophonedzie
GusGus (live)
Herodot
Honey Dijon
Hubble
Hunter/Game
Inland
Ion Ludwig
James Zabiela
Joachim Pastor
Julia Govor
Justin Mylo
Kollektiv Turmstrasse
Locked Groove
Mano Le Tough
Marc Romboy
Martin Garrix
Martin Buttrich
Mattheis
Mattias Tanzmann
Molly
Nuno Dos Santos
Oliver Deutschmann
Paul Kalkbrenner
Petre Inspirescu
Praslea
Priku
Raresh
Raz Ohara (live)
Reboot
Rhadoo
Robag Wruhme
Roger Sanchez
Raustam
Sander van Doorn
Seb Zito
Sofia Rodina
Solomun
Steroclip
Steve Aoki
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Super Flu
Swanky Tunes
The Drifter
Thomas Melchior
Tin Man
Topper
Valentino Kanzyani
Voigtmann
Vava KLK
Wolf + Lamb
Worakl
This year's edition runs from July 14 to August 14, with more information—including the schedule—and tickets available here.
Meanwhile, an after-movie of last year's edition is streamable via the player above.