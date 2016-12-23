Hear a Track from Clint Stewart's New EP on Second State

The next release on Second State will be from Berlin-based US artist Clint Stewart.

Following on from the most recent edition in Second State's HUB series, Stewart's Shadows On The Wall first popped up on radars when its title track was featured in Pan-Pot's BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. The record spans dark, peak-time cuts to more uplifting and atmospheric outings, all directly aimed at the dancefloor.

Shadow's On The Wall drops on vinyl and digitally later this month and can be pre-ordered on vinyl here. To give a taste of the forthcoming record, Second State has uploaded a stream of the digital bonus cut, "Ghost Tree," a deep and trippy track, available to hear in full via the player below.