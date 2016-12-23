Hunee Delivers 'Essential Mix' Debut

Hunee has delivered his Essential Mix debut on BBC Radio 1.

Over recent years, the Amsterdam-based DJ-producer has risen to become one of the world's finest selectors, lauded for the depth of his music knowledge and the innate quality of his selections. He is a real digger, in every sense of the word. Recorded mixes are rare, at best, especially those fresh from the studio, and so there was ample expectation around his Essential Mix debut.

According to BBC, the recording "is a crate-digging mix of hard-to-find techno, electronica, disco and afrobeat spanning five decades'—and can be listened to here.