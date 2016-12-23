Jeff Mills Added to No Sleep Lineup at Exit Festival

Exit Festival—the massive Serbian event which has hosted the likes of Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Prodigy for past editions—has announced that Jeff Mills will headline this year’s techno-oriented No Sleep stage.

The past few years have seen Exit’s No Sleep stage become a festival in itself, offering attendees top-notch techno and electronic acts from 10pm to 8am every night for the duration of the festival. For 2017’s edition, Exit organizers are planning for their biggest and best year yet, with Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills just announced for the headlining performance on Day Zero (July 5): the first night of the festival.

Mills, who will play an extended three-hour sunrise set, joins a solid cast of techno selectors such as BPitch Control boss Ellen Allien, Paula Temple, and Rebekah (who will premiere their back-to-back live hybrid set), Function, Bjarki, and many more.

Even more names for Exit’s No Sleep stage will be announced in the coming weeks. You can view the current lineup in full below.

For more information and tickets to Exit Festival, click here.