Killawatt Returns to Tommy Four Seven’s 47

Killawatt is set to return to Tommy Four Seven’s 47 imprint for its sophomore single artist EP.

UK’s Killawatt made his debut 47 appearance on the first Various Artist EP, 47001, in 2015 with his contribution, "Tensile," alongside Kwartz, Isolated Lines, and Tommy Four Seven.

Following his appearance at 47’s new event Numerology in Berlin, Killawatt now steps up to deliver the label’s second solo artist EP, 47010, which "combines deadly broken rhythms, futuristic soundscapes' and cutting textures to create four solid techno stepping experiments," according to the label.

47010 EP is scheduled for June 1 release.