Learn the Basics of Music Production with Ableton's New Website

Ableton has launched a website that teaches you the basics of music production natively in your browser.

Using a set of interactive tools—including grid-based samplers and sound bytes—and simple music theory, the website teaches users foundational lessons that take in beats, chords, scales, basslines, and song structure. Alongside the general theory, the website also breaks down popular tracks, like Queen's "We Will Rock You" and Led Zeppelin's "When The Levee Breaks," and looks at what makes the tracks work.

You can check out the website here.