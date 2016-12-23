Legowelt, Willie Burns, and Tessela Play Oscillate's Summer Launch

This weekend at Berlin's ://about blank, Oscillate will celebrate the arrival of summer with a 24-hour party.

Running from Saturday, May 27 through to Sunday, May 28, the event will feature multiple rooms and everything from techno to house, disco, and rare grooves. At night, the main room will feature sets from Violet, Willie Burns, and LNS, with Tessela, Rachel Lyn, and Anastasia Kristensen playing on the MDF floor. Over in the tent, Castro Moore will play all-night long, and once day breaks, the garden will open with Kate Miller, Legowelt, Lola Luc, Orpheu The Wizard, and Tako providing the soundtrack.

Alongside the announcement, Oscillate has shared the latest edition in its podcast series, this time a beautiful and haunting journey from Rachel Lyn that takes in field recordings, noise, twisted modular lines, and everything in between.

You can listen to the mix in full below, alongside the full lineup, with more on the event here.

Lineup:

Anastasia Kristensen (BLD / Monasterio Records)

Castro Moore (Sound Metaphors/Have A Nice Day)

DJ Speculator aka Willie Burns ( WT Records / LIES Records News )

Kate Miller (Oscillate)

Legowelt Music ( Clone Records / L.I.E.S. / Creme Organization)

LNS (Freakout Cult / 1080p)

Lola Luc (Berlin Community Radio)

Orpheu The Wizard (Red Light Radio)

Rachel Lyn

Tako (Music From Memory)

Tessela (Poly Kicks)

Violet (Rádio Quântica / One Eyed Jacks label)