Luke Slater and Ø [Phase] (a.k.a. Ashley Burchett) will soon release a collaborative EP as RoogUnit.

The three-track EP is not the first time the duo have joined forced: Ø [Phase] recently contributed a remix of the Planetary Assault Systems classic “Dungeon” for the Planetary Funk: 22 Light Years release and the two shared DJ duties during last year’s '22 Light Years' tour.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Mesh

A2 / 2. Bugeye

B1 / 3. The Chains

Mesh EP is scheduled for June 2 release via Mote-Evolver.