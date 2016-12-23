Maceo Plex, DJ Tennis, and More Remix Rebolledo

Following last year’s solo album Mondo Alterado, Rebolledo is set to return with Mondo Re-Alterado, an 11-track record featuring remixes of Mondo Alterado material by Maceo Plex, DJ Tennis, Superpitcher, Red Axes, and more.

The full tracklisting is as follows.

01. Rebolledo "Life Is Strange" (Red Axes In The Moment Remix)

02. The Black Frame "Black Rainbow Woman"

03. Maceo Plex "Discótico Pléxico"

04. Paulor "Discótico Desértico"

05. Superpitcher "Rainboy Superspacer"

06. Rebolledo "POW POW" (Fango Remix)

07. Rebolledo "A Numb Gas To The Future" (DJ Tennis Pimiento Drive Version)

08. Fantastic Twins "Fantastic POW POW"

09. Rebolledo "WANT" (Danny Daze & Shokh's "Fears Come" Dub)

10. Mike Simonetti "Discótico Simonéttico En Pánico"

11. Mike Simonetti "Discótico Simonéttico Hypnótico"

Hippie Dance will release Mondo Re-Alterado on June 30, with clips streamable here.