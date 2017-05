Mano Le Tough is set to release a new EP titled Arganol 'N' All.

The three-track dancefloor-ready EP will be the Irish DJ-producer's first release of 2017, and his first on Maeave—the label he runs with Baikal and The Drifter—since 2014's Tempus EP. Last year he released an LP in Permanent Vacation.

Tracklisting

01. Big Words From The Small Mouth

02. Arganol

Arganol 'N' All EP is scheduled for May 12 release, with streams available below.