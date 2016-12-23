Mount Kimbie Release New Single and Video

Following an incredible response to their first new track in four years, "We Go Home Together" (feat. James Blake), Mount Kimbie have returned with another close friend and collaborator, the Oscar-nominated Mica Levi.
Kai, Mount Kimbie:
"Couldn't be happier to share a song we wrote with Mica Levi—this one's called "Marilyn." Mica's work has been a constant source of inspiration for us and I'm grateful she wanted to sing on this one because as a singer and a lyricist I think she brings so much."
The track is accompanied by a video by renowned cult fashion photographer and film director Mark Lebon, who rose to notoriety in the 1980s for his work with high-end fashion labels and magazines.