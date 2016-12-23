Mount Kimbie Release New Single and Video

Following an incredible response to their first new track in four years, "We Go Home Together" (feat. James Blake), Mount Kimbie have returned with another close friend and collaborator, the Oscar-nominated Mica Levi.

Kai, Mount Kimbie:

"Couldn't be happier to share a song we wrote with Mica Levi—this one's called "Marilyn." Mica's work has been a constant source of inspiration for us and I'm grateful she wanted to sing on this one because as a singer and a lyricist I think she brings so much."

The track is accompanied by a video by renowned cult fashion photographer and film director Mark Lebon, who rose to notoriety in the 1980s for his work with high-end fashion labels and magazines.