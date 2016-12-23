MUTEK Adds Surgeon, Fred P, and Helm to 2017 Lineup

MUTEK Montreal has announced a new list of names for its 2017 edition.

Following the first artist drop, which included acts such as Zip, Daphni, Fis, Robert Henke, Kuniyuki Takahashi, and Aurora Halal, MUTEK's second wave of artists includes DeWalta & Shannon (live), Murcof, Polar Inertia, Sau Poler, Surgeon & Lady Starlight, Max Cooper—who will perform solo and alongside Maotik—Deathprod, Helm, Fred P, and a second performance from Robert Henke as Monolake.

This year's edition will also include Inter_Connect, a four-day program dedicated to exploring the cultural metropoles of London, Mexico City, Barcelona, and Berlin and the artistic links between Montréal and these global capitals.

You can find the full lineup of announced artists and more information on MUTEK, including tickets, here.