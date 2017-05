A new Aphex Twin track has surfaced in a promotional video for the gear manufacturer Sequentix.

The cut, titled "4xAtlantis take1," plays in the background of a clip that Sequentix uploaded on YouTube. According to reports on Pitchfork, Richard D. James "made it to test out the Poly CV feature on the Cirklon sequencer."

"4xAtlantis take1" is the first new Aphex Twin material since last year's Cheetah EP, and can be streamed in full below.