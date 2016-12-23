Nina Kraviz, Rødhåd, and Nicole Moudaber Added to Exit 'Dance Arena'

Nina Kraviz, Rødhåd, and Nicole Moudaber have been added to the lineup for the Exit Festival's 'Dance Arena'—one of the several arenas at the annual event.

Exit Festival started as a youth freedom movement in 2000 that brought down the oppressive regime of Slobodan Milosevic. Since then, it has grown into one of the leading festivals in the world with previous bookings that include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Robbie Williams, Guns'n'Roses, Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, and Motorhead, to name just a few.

Taking place in Novi Sad, Serbia from July 5 to 9, this year's edition is fast approaching—and organizers are continuing to announce headliners for the 'Dance Arena.' Added now are Nina Kraviz, Rødhåd, and Nicole Moudaber.

Kraviz, who will be closing the arena, is known for her musically uncompromising and energetic DJ sets. The final night at the 'Arena' will also feature the modern techno sound of the Berlin hero Rødhåd, Nigerian-Lebanese DJ star Nicole Moudaber, internationally acclaimed selector Tijana T, and the duo of rising domestic techno producers, Scalameriya and Ilija Djoković.

The techno bill on Sunday, July 9 will be rounded by one more global headliner whose name will soon be revealed, together with the rest of the lineup at this year's 'Dance Arena.'

This year's edition takes place in Novi Sad, Serbia from July 5 to 9. For more information, tickets and the current lineup, please click here.

Meanwhile, a video of Kraviz' 2016 performance is streamable via the player above.