Paradise City Festival Reveals Full 2017 Lineup

Paradise City, the relatively new Belgian festival that has quickly become known for its picturesque location, top-notch musical programming, and sustainable ethos, has announced details surrounding its 2017 edition, set to take place between June 23 and 25.

This year the event will return to the Ribaucourt Castle near Perk—a village just outside of the Belgian capital with easy access to public transportation and the Brussels Airport. The festival site's eclectic combination of architecture and ample grassy space, combined with the organizer's commitment to sustainability and support of the local Belgian scene has resulted in widespread praise for the event since it's inception in 2015.

For their third edition, Paradise City's organizers have locked in a praiseworthy and well-rounded cast of DJs and live electronic acts to play the festival's three stages. Artists booked to play live sets include LA-based hip-hop producer Nosaj Thing, Disco Halal boss Moscoman, and the always incredible duo of Sebastian Mullaert and Ulf Eriksson. Several international selectors from the likes of Âme, Jeremy Underground, Detroit legend Omar-S, and Swedish talent Kornél Kovacs are booked for DJ sets. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this year's lineup, however, is the Belgian stage, which will feature performances from Mickey, Fuse Brussels resident Pierre, and We Play House Recordings head Red D, among others.

More information about Paradise City can be found here, with tickets available for purchase here. You can read the full lineup for the festival below.

Paradise City 2017 Lineup:

Âme (DJ set)

Sinners (Joachim Pastor & N'To)

John Talabot

Omar-S

Recondite (Live)

&ME

Acid Pauli

Agoria

Andhim

Audion (Live)

Denis Sulta

Frankey & Sandrino

Gabriel Ananda (Live)

Giorgia Angiuli (Live)

HVOB

Jan Blomqvist (Live)

Jeremy Underground

Kornél Kovacs

Konstantin Sibold b2b Kosme

Lakuti

Lazare Hoche

Moscoman (Live)

Nosaj Thing

Nico Morano

Patrice Baumel

Robag Wruhme

Sebastian Mullaert & Ulf Eriksson (Live)

Smallpeople

Stavroz (Live)

YokoO

Vessels

XXXY

AMYN

Antilope

Attar!

Bwana

Caspar & Don Cabron

Chantal

Cosy Mozzy

DC Salas

DKA (Live)

Exon Bacon

Goldfox

Harted

Hush Hefner

Indian Wells

Konna

Latence

Mickey

Miotti & Ramioul

Pierre

Raw District

Red D

Red-Out

Sky H1 (Live)