Pianist James Heather Shares Stunning New Track; Hear it Now

On June 9, Ninja Tune imprint Ahead Of Our Time—which is Coldcut’s re-launched label for "free expression and experimentation"—will release contemporary pianist James Heather's Modulations: EP 1.

Comprised of seven minimalist pieces, Modulations: EP 1 is the first in a series of EPs and will be followed by an album in the summer that will present a more unified body of conceptual work—compared to Modulations: EP 1, which was written and recorded at different times and in various headspaces.

According to the press release, the tracks on the EP "ebb and flow, slowly enveloping the listener in a subtly subliminal fashion," and from the stream of "Empire Sounds" below, that description couldn't be more apt.

You can stream "Empire Sounds" in full via the player below, with the full EP available next month.