Piknic Électronik Announces Lineup for 2017 Season

Piknic Électronik, Montreal's premier electronic music events series which occurs every Sunday throughout the summer months, has announced details surrounding its 2017 season. The series will return to the Parc Jean-Drapeau but at a different location—Île Sainte-Hélène’s “Plaine des jeux”—every weekend between May 21st and September 24th.

In celebration of their 15th anniversary season, Piknic's organizers have locked in a superb cast of artists to play each weekend. Highlights include heavyweight techno selectors from the likes of Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, and Ovum Recordings boss Josh Wink, while Roman Flügel, Prins Thomas, The Black Madonna, and Shanti Celeste are among the more house-oriented acts booked to perform. Piknic will also play host to a range of talented local selectors throughout the season, such as Kora, Vincent Lemieux, Lazy Days boss Fred Everything, and My Favorite Robot.

More information about Piknic Électronik can be found here, with the full lineup for each weekend listed below.

May 21

Maus b2b Mightykat (QC)

Claire (QC)

Seychelle (QC)

Red Axes (IL)

Multi Culti (QC)

May 22

Tiga b2b Jacques Greene (QC)

Ledisko (QC)

Filthybeast (QC)

KL.TZ (QC)

DJ Robi Jewel (QC)

Dopamyne (QC)

June 4

Prins Thomas (NO)

Marcellus Pittman (US)

Erik Faulkner (QC)

Bushido b2b Tone Selekt (QC)

Galaks b2b Sipherdee (QC)

Monokini San b2b Dorobo (QC)

Sinae (QC)

Bonus Beats (QC)

June 11

Ardalan b2b Christian Martin (US)

Mandiz (QC)

White (QC)

More to be confirmed

June 18

Jesse Rose (GB)

Traits (CA)

Auvertone (QC)

Kora (QC)

Nic Falardeau (QC)

Debbie DØE (QC)

June 25

Guillaume & The Coutu Dumonts [Live] (QC)

Fred Everything (QC)

Ponsolo (QC)

DJ Mini (QC)

July 2

Roman Flugel (DE)

Lost Heroes (QC)

Shanti Celeste (GB)

00:AM DJs (QC)

July 9

Cassy (GB)

Tazz b2b Adam Solomon (QC)

Agata Jasper (QC)

Stram b2b 2GZ (QC)

July 16

Chus + Ceballos (ES)

Johnny Messina (QC)

Spindeman (QC)

Chuck Fever (QC)

Charles Bye (QC)

July 23

Chloe (FR)

My Favorite Robot (CA)

Adam Husa (QC)

Jimmy Be (QC)

Duchesse (QC)

July 30

Motor City Drum Ensemble (DE)

Lexis b2b Seb Fateaux (QC)

Bowly aka OJPB (QC)

Jesse Futerman (CA)

Ruby Jane (QC)

Numea Daze (QC)

August 13

Jennifer Cardini (FR)

Honey Soundsystem (Jason Kendig + Jackie House) (US)

Surprise Guest Artist

Kris Guilty (QC)

Gene Tellem (QC)

August 20

Yokoo (FR)

Nymra & Sofisticated (QC)

Surprise Guest Artists

August 27 [MUTEK]

Seth Troxler (US)

Vincent Lemieux (QC)

Alicia Hush (LIVE) (QC)

MUTEK All Stars

September 3

Misstress Barbara (QC)

Green & Lateez (QC)

Paskal Daze (QC)

September 4

Nicole Moudaber (GB)

Ostrich (QC)

More to be confirmed

September 10

The Black Madonna (US)

Groj (Live) (QC)

BSLC (Live) (QC)

Jaclyn Kendall (QC)

More to be confirmed

September 17

Prince Club (QC)

Jaymie Silk (QC)

Lust (QC)

DJ Nav + Guests (QC)

More to be confirmed

September 24 - 2017 Season Closing Party

Josh Wink (US)

Underher (LIVE) (QC)

Patrick Van Horne (QC)

Los Renardos (QC)

Maxime De Gamache (QC)

Antoine De Grace (QC)

Photo Credit: Peter Larsen