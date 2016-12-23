Point Blank Shows You How to Master a Dance Track

For the latest Friday Forum Live, Point Blank invited mixing and mastering engineer and Point Blank instructor Anthony Chapman to its London studio.

In the video, Chapman uses one of his latest mastering projects, Revilo's "Hold On," to go over some insights and tips and tricks on mastering a dance track using mastering plugins from the likes of Black Box, Fabfilter, Brainworx, Kazrog, and more.

You can check out the video in full via the player below, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.