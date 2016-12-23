Porter Ricks, Donato Dozzy, Ø [Phase], and Silent Servant Remix Rødhåd

Rødhåd's Dystopian label will soon release Rødhåd Remixed, a four-track EP featuring remixes from Porter Ricks, Ø [Phase], Silent Servant, and Donato Dozzy.
The EP sees these four techno artists rework Rødhåd cuts from 2015. The originals, which also came out Dystopian, were initially split across two EPs: "Im Glanz Des Mondes" and "Kinder Der Ringwelt" landed on Kinder Der Ringwelt, while "Vivarium" and "Lookitthat" appeared on Söhne Der Erde.
Tracklisting
01. Im Glanz Des Mondes (Ø [Phase] Remix)
02. Vivarium (Porter Ricks Remix)
03. Lookitthat (Silent Servant Remix)
04. Kinder Der Ringwelt (Donato Dozzy Remix)
Rødhåd Remixed is scheduled for May 22 release, with clips streamable below.