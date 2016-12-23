Porter Ricks, Donato Dozzy, Ø [Phase], and Silent Servant Remix Rødhåd

Rødhåd's Dystopian label will soon release Rødhåd Remixed, a four-track EP featuring remixes from Porter Ricks, Ø [Phase], Silent Servant, and Donato Dozzy.

The EP sees these four techno artists rework Rødhåd cuts from 2015. The originals, which also came out Dystopian, were initially split across two EPs: "Im Glanz Des Mondes" and "Kinder Der Ringwelt" landed on Kinder Der Ringwelt, while "Vivarium" and "Lookitthat" appeared on Söhne Der Erde.

Tracklisting

01. Im Glanz Des Mondes (Ø [Phase] Remix)

02. Vivarium (Porter Ricks Remix)

03. Lookitthat (Silent Servant Remix)

04. Kinder Der Ringwelt (Donato Dozzy Remix)

Rødhåd Remixed is scheduled for May 22 release, with clips streamable below.