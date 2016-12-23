Premiere: Hear a Cut from Arcarsenal's Deep and Dubby 'Alter-Realities' EP

Later this month, Inner Balance will release French duo Arcarsenal's latest EP, Alter-Realities.

Alter-Realities follows on from releases on Finest Hour, Rue De Plaisance, Finale Sessions Limited, and their own Bass Cadet Records with three refined analog improvisations that are at once meditative, cyclical, and driving, grooves with a fierce low-end built for the dancefloor.

Outside of their own productions, Bass Cadet Records has released outings from Ron Trent, Tolga Fidan, and Jenifa Mayanja and, until last year, the label has had a physical store on Weserstrasse in Berlin's Neukölln district.

Ahead of the release, you can pre-order Alter-Realities here, with "Hurricane" streaming in full via the player below.