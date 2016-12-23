Premiere: Hear a Cut from Premiesku's New EP on 20/20 Vision

Following on from their exceptional Jojoman release in 2015, the Romanian trio Premiesku return on Ralph Lawson's 20/20 Vision imprint—one of the UK's defining independent dance labels.

Premisku—namely Livio & Roby and George G—pride themselves on pushing the boundaries of electronic live music performance, both technically and sonically, and have already tasted success on influential labels such as Apollonia, All Inn Records, Vakant, and Djebali to name a few. They take their custom made analog hardware all over the globe, including world-renowned festivals like Loveland, Sunwaves, and Modernity as well as top clubs including Amnesia Ibiza, Rex, and Stereo Montreal.

The label describes In Sfera as "a tight package of dancefloor groovers," that sees the trio utilize their "expertly crafted and infectiously percussive productions."

On remix duties is with FUSE boss Enzo Siragusa who closes the release with a rework of the title track.

Tracklisting

A1. In Sfera

B1. Fidelio

B2. In Sfera (Enzo Siragusa Remix)

Point Phrase (Digital exclusive)

Ahead of the EP's May 12 vinyl release, "In Sfera" is exclusively streamable in full below.

Digital release is scheduled for May 22.