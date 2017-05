On May 8, Jackie Brown will continue its 12" series with El Nino's Everyone Deserves A Little Fame.

The EP, which is the fourth on the label, incorporates jazz, soul, and house music with warm swinging beats, live Rhodes, and Moog and Hammond B3 improvisations. Once again, Jackie Brown proves to be an outlet for feel-good disco and house.

Ahead of its release, you can stream bass-heavy EP cut "Low End Massacre" via the player above, with more information on the EP available over at Juno Records.