Premiere: Hear a New Bass-Heavy Cut from Maribor

On May 12, Bristol-via-London label Super Kitchen will release Maribor's HIAB / HAWWY.

Tapping into the rich, bass cultures of both cities, Super Kitchen has primarily been a party and radio endeavor, repping artists such as Stolen and Mistareez. To launch its label arm, Super Kitchen has invited Badiump label head Maribor to its fold for a storming 12" that draws from the gritty urban sounds of the UK.

On the a-side, Maribor re-boots Sunshine Anderson's classic "Heard It All Before," refitting the cut with rolling acid lines and raw percussion to create a sure-fire weapon; whilst on b-side cut, "HAWWY," he looks to classic 2-step and injects enough bass weight to rattle speakers.

Ahead of Friday's release, you can stream "HAWWY" in full via the player below.