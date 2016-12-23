Premiere: Hear a Track from Avatism's First EP in Three Years

Later this month, Thomas Feriero will return to Vakant and his Avatism moniker after a three-year hiatus with his latest EP, I Was Warned About People Like Us.

The EP follows on from efforts from Livio & Roby, Sons Of Tiki, and Non-Operational People with four raw cuts that channel Feriero's work as one-half of CW/A and touch on everything from rolling techno to breaks and heavy, atmospheric house. Recorded this year in Milan, Italy, I Was Warned About People Like Us is reportedly the first of a handful of Avatism releases this year on Vakant and a welcome return from the Parachute records label head.

Ahead of the release, which can be pre-ordered here, you can stream "Too Patient To Wait" in full via the player below.