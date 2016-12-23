Premiere: Hear a Track from Jonas Kopp's Expansive New Album

On May 5, Tresor will release Argentinian DJ and producer Jonas Kopp's sophomore album, Photon Belt.

Photon Belt follows Jonas’ debut album, Beyond the Hypnosis, which was released in 2014 on Tresor, with a collection of mind-bending cuts dedicated to a cosmic phenomenon our solar system experiences every 11,000 years. Kopp explores this concept via a mesmerizing 10-track journey that places his stunning sound design front and center. It's an ambitious outing that Kopp pulls off with understated finesse and style.

Photon Belt will drop later this week and ahead of that, you can stream LP cut "Bridge To The Stars" in full via the player below.

Photon Belt can be pre-ordered here.