Premiere: Hear a Wild Drum Track From Cazeria Cazador's New VA

On June 12, Santiago’s Cazeria Cazador records will release its latest EP, CZCZ V/A Vol.I - Virus Artists, a various artist EP featuring Russell, Aurelius98, Tomás Urquieta, Mas569, and Mucho Sueño.

Cazeria Cazador began life in 2015, throwing illegal parties in the Chilean underground scene as a way to provide a place for people to dance and express themselves freely. Now in their third year, the label and crew are continuously working on developing the local scene as well as providing a platform for artists to release music, such asCZCZ V/A Vol.I - Virus Artists, the label's first official compilation.

Across five tracks, the artists outlay the label's ethos, delivering hazy techno cuts, fervent percussion tracks, and tripped-out, bass-heavy outings. Each cut presents a different side to the labels raw and abstract sound, whilst also encapsulating the lifeblood of the parties.

Ahead of the release, you can stream Mas569's cut "Slammer" in full via the player below, with the EP available to pre-order here.