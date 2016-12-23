Premiere: Stream a Hypnotic Cut from Marlon Hoffstadt's New EP

At the end of this month, Marlon Hoffstadt will launch his new Midnight Themes imprint with Midnight Themes MT-001.

The vinyl-only EP will feature four original cuts from the Berliner, who has been carving a name out for himself over the past few years with his Retrograde imprint and via his acclaimed collaborative works with Chicago House legend Paris Brightledge and, most recently, an EP on DJ Haus’ Hot Haus label.

To kick off his new imprint, Hoffstadt presents a varied sound across the EP's four tracks, from the crunchy drum-machine rhythms and rolling acid lines of opening cut, "Cyclin Since 94," to the hypnotic dub of "Chemical Romance" and the smooth, ethereal melodies of closing cut, "Mutual Desire."

Ahead of the May 29 release, you can stream "Chemical Romance" in full via the player below, with Midnight Themes MT-001 available here.