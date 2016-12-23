Premiere: Stream a New Cut from Dauwd's Debut LP

As announced, Dauwd Al Hilali (a.k.a Dauwd) is set to release his debut LP, titled Theory Of Colours.

The US-born, Wales-raised artist has been releasing music for nearly six years on such noted labels as Ghostly International and Kompakt; and his debut album arrives following a few years out of the limelight and in his Berlin studio. Inspiration, according to the label, comes from electronic music legends like Terry Riley, Raymond Scott, and the seminal Radiophonic Workshop period in the late '50s and '60s. "It," continues the label, "draws a unique line between influences as disparate as hazy Detroit house and early German Krautrock."

Having shared "Leitmotiv" with the album announcement—which can be streamed below—Dauwd has now shared "Glass Jelly" which is the first single to be released from the album.

Tracklisting

01. Macadam Therapy

02. Leitmotiv

03. Murmure

04. Glass Jelly

05. Analogische Memories

06. Unconscious

07. Theory of Colours

Theory Of Colours LP is scheduled for June 2 release via Technicolour, with "Leitmotiv" and "Glass Jelly" streamable in full above.