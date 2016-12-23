Premiere: Stream a Track From Curses' New Vinyl-Only Imprint

On June 2, Safer At Night label head Curses will drop the second release on his new imprint OMBRA INTL.

The vinyl-only imprint focuses on tracks that sit at the darker end of the sonic spectrum, slow-burning synth cuts heavily influenced by darkwave, rock, new wave, and punk. For each release, Curses invites a collection of artists from across the globe to contribute their interpretations, with the first release featuring a single from Montessori, alongside remixes from El Fulminador, and Mr BC.

OMBRA INTL 002 will be a four-track various artist EP, featuring cuts from Spanish producers K-effect and Cannibal Ink, Melbourne's Dawn Again, and the label head himself. Staying true to the mission statement, the release provides a varied introduction to the label with a collection of hypnotic synth tracks.

You can pre-order OMBRA INTL 002 here, with Cannibal Ink's "La Haine" streaming in full below.