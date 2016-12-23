Premiere: Stream a Track from Killawatt's Return to 47

As announced, Killawatt is set to return to Tommy Four Seven’s 47 imprint for his sophomore single artist EP.

The UK producer Killawatt made his debut 47 appearance on the first Various Artist EP, 47001, in 2015 with his contribution, "Tensile," alongside Kwartz, Isolated Lines, and Tommy Four Seven. He now steps up to deliver the label’s second solo artist EP, 47010, which "combines deadly broken rhythms, futuristic soundscapes' and cutting textures to create four solid techno stepping experiments," according to the label.

Tracklisting

A1. Meiotic Drive

A2. Mate Choice

B1. Base Analogs

B2. Allelic Drift

47010 EP is scheduled for June 1 release, with the A2 exclusively streamable in full below.