Psymun Drops New EP on Ghostly; Shares Massive Free Sample Pack

Today, Ghostly International release Rainbow Party, the latest EP from new signee Psymun.

The EP follows Psymun's work as part of the acclaimed Thestand4rd project, alongside Corbin (a.k.a. Spooky Black), Bobby Raps, and Allan Kingdom, and his solo work on Pink Label. For his latest, Psymun presents a three-track outing that looks to punk, noise, and oddball electronics to explore the far reaches of hip-hop and beat-driven pastures. From the foggy and ominous EP opener, "Glitch Tundra," which also features frequent collaborator Chester Watson, to the analog-driven, slow-mo electronics of closing cut, "Confetti," Rainbow Party is Psymun's psychedelic sonic statement of intent.

Alongside the release of the EP, Psymun has released a free sample pack that includes samples from the entire Psymun catalog and his work with thestand4rd, K.Raydio, and much more.

You can download the sample pack for free here, with Rainbow Party available to purchase here or stream here.