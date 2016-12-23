Radiohead Reissue Includes Three New Tracks

XL Recordings will issue a deluxe edition of Radiohead's OK Computer LP featuring a wealth of new material.

The boxed set, titled OKNOTOK, is set to commemorate the album's 20th anniversary and includes eight B-side and three unreleased tracks (namely "I Promise," "Lift" and "Man Of War") in addition to the 12 original tracks.

All of the music is newly remastered from the original analog tapes.

Tracklisting

Disc 1

01. Airbag

02. Paranoid Android

03. Subterranean Homesick Alien

04. Exit Music (For a Film)

05. Let Down

06. Karma Police

07. Fitter Happier

08. Electioneering

09. Climbing Up The Walls

10. No Surprises

11. Lucky

12. The Tourist

Disc 2

01. I Promise

02. Man of War

03. Lift

04. Lull

05. Meeting In The Aisle

06. Melatonin

07. A Reminder

08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

09. Pearly

10. Palo Alto

11. How I Made My Millions

OKNOTOK LP is scheduled for June 23 release.