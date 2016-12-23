Radiohead Reissue Includes Three New Tracks

XL Recordings will issue a deluxe edition of Radiohead's OK Computer LP featuring a wealth of new material.
The boxed set, titled OKNOTOK, is set to commemorate the album's 20th anniversary and includes eight B-side and three unreleased tracks (namely "I Promise," "Lift" and "Man Of War") in addition to the 12 original tracks.
All of the music is newly remastered from the original analog tapes.
Tracklisting
Disc 1
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up The Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12. The Tourist
Disc 2
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting In The Aisle
06. Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made My Millions
OKNOTOK LP is scheduled for June 23 release.