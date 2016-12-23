Ricardo Villalobos and Burnt Friedman Remix Alejandro Mosso

As announced, Alejandro Mosso is set to release a new album on Third Ear Recordings, titled Isolation Diaries—the Argentinian producer's first LP since 2005's Hiperborea, which came out under former Funzion alias.
The release will be followed in July by a remix EP featuring reworks by Ricardo Villalobos, who's taken on "Deardrum," and Burnt Friedman, who has reinterpreted the title track.
Tracklisting:
Isolation Diaries
01. Ghoul
02. Deardrum
03. Setesh
04. Indigo
05. Orchestra
06. Transhumance
07. Dushara
08. Isolation Diaries
09. Mounivers
Isolation Diaries Remixes
01. Deardrum (Ricardo Villalobos Remix)
02. Isolation Diaries (Burnt Friedman)
Isolation Diaries is scheduled for June 5 release, followed by Isolation Diaries Remixes on July 17—while Burnt Friedman's rework is exclusively streamable in full below.