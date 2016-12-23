Ricardo Villalobos and Burnt Friedman Remix Alejandro Mosso

As announced, Alejandro Mosso is set to release a new album on Third Ear Recordings, titled Isolation Diaries—the Argentinian producer's first LP since 2005's Hiperborea, which came out under former Funzion alias.

The release will be followed in July by a remix EP featuring reworks by Ricardo Villalobos, who's taken on "Deardrum," and Burnt Friedman, who has reinterpreted the title track.

Tracklisting:

Isolation Diaries

01. Ghoul

02. Deardrum

03. Setesh

04. Indigo

05. Orchestra

06. Transhumance

07. Dushara

08. Isolation Diaries

09. Mounivers

Isolation Diaries Remixes

01. Deardrum (Ricardo Villalobos Remix)

02. Isolation Diaries (Burnt Friedman)

Isolation Diaries is scheduled for June 5 release, followed by Isolation Diaries Remixes on July 17—while Burnt Friedman's rework is exclusively streamable in full below.