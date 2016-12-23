News

Ricardo Villalobos, Ben Klock, Moodymann, and More Confirmed for Barcelona's Indigo Raw in June

This year's event series takes place from June 14 to June 18

Indigo Raw has confirmed its lineups for this year's June events series at El Monasterio of El Poble Espanyol—the leading Barcelona promoter's sixth straight year at the venue.

This year's events will run from Wednesday, June 14 all the way through to Sunday, June 18, with DJ Koze, Robag Wruhme, Ben Klock, Moodymann, Sonja Moonear, Ricardo Villalobos, and many more artists all scheduled to play.

The complete lineups for this year are as follows:

Wednesday, June 13 — Maya Jane Coles & Friends

Chris Liebing
Ellen Allien
Kim Ann Foxman
Maya Jane Coles
Wax Wings

Thursday, June 14 — Detroit Love

Ben Klock
DJ Stingray
Martin Buttrich
Moodymann
Mirus

Friday, June 16 — People Like Us

Guti (live)
Henrik Schwarz (live)
Mathew Jonson (live)
Mandar (live) (Lazare Hoche, Malin Genie, S.A.M. )
Archie Hamilton
Fosky

Saturday, June 17 — Pampa Records

DJ Koze
Robag Wruhme
Axel Boman
Isolée
Jackmate
Ada
Die Vögel
Sophia Kennedy

Sunday, June 18 — Frrc by Ricardo Villalobos

Ricardo Villalobos
Sonja Moonear
Dorian Paic
Nerone
Solimano

For more information, including tickets, please click here.

A recap of 2016's IR event series is streamable via the player above.

 

 

GET THE LOWDOWN

XLR8R delivered weekly to your inbox