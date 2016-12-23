Ricardo Villalobos, Ben Klock, Moodymann, and More Confirmed for Barcelona's Indigo Raw in June

Indigo Raw has confirmed its lineups for this year's June events series at El Monasterio of El Poble Espanyol—the leading Barcelona promoter's sixth straight year at the venue.

This year's events will run from Wednesday, June 14 all the way through to Sunday, June 18, with DJ Koze, Robag Wruhme, Ben Klock, Moodymann, Sonja Moonear, Ricardo Villalobos, and many more artists all scheduled to play.

The complete lineups for this year are as follows:

Wednesday, June 13 — Maya Jane Coles & Friends

Chris Liebing

Ellen Allien

Kim Ann Foxman

Maya Jane Coles

Wax Wings

Thursday, June 14 — Detroit Love

Ben Klock

DJ Stingray

Martin Buttrich

Moodymann

Mirus

Friday, June 16 — People Like Us

Guti (live)

Henrik Schwarz (live)

Mathew Jonson (live)

Mandar (live) (Lazare Hoche, Malin Genie, S.A.M. )

Archie Hamilton

Fosky

Saturday, June 17 — Pampa Records

DJ Koze

Robag Wruhme

Axel Boman

Isolée

Jackmate

Ada

Die Vögel

Sophia Kennedy

Sunday, June 18 — Frrc by Ricardo Villalobos

Ricardo Villalobos

Sonja Moonear

Dorian Paic

Nerone

Solimano

For more information, including tickets, please click here.

A recap of 2016's IR event series is streamable via the player above.