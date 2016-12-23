Ricardo Villalobos, Ben Klock, Moodymann, and More Confirmed for Barcelona's Indigo Raw in June

Indigo Raw has confirmed its lineups for this year's June events series at El Monasterio of El Poble Espanyol—the leading Barcelona promoter's sixth straight year at the venue.
This year's events will run from Wednesday, June 14 all the way through to Sunday, June 18, with DJ Koze, Robag Wruhme, Ben Klock, Moodymann, Sonja Moonear, Ricardo Villalobos, and many more artists all scheduled to play.
The complete lineups for this year are as follows:
Wednesday, June 13 — Maya Jane Coles & Friends
Chris Liebing
Ellen Allien
Kim Ann Foxman
Maya Jane Coles
Wax Wings
Thursday, June 14 — Detroit Love
Ben Klock
DJ Stingray
Martin Buttrich
Moodymann
Mirus
Friday, June 16 — People Like Us
Guti (live)
Henrik Schwarz (live)
Mathew Jonson (live)
Mandar (live) (Lazare Hoche, Malin Genie, S.A.M. )
Archie Hamilton
Fosky
Saturday, June 17 — Pampa Records
DJ Koze
Robag Wruhme
Axel Boman
Isolée
Jackmate
Ada
Die Vögel
Sophia Kennedy
Sunday, June 18 — Frrc by Ricardo Villalobos
Ricardo Villalobos
Sonja Moonear
Dorian Paic
Nerone
Solimano
A recap of 2016's IR event series is streamable via the player above.