Sciahri Next on Black Opal

Sciahri will release a new EP on Black Opal.

The Florence-based DJ-producer debuted on Ilian Tape in 2014 with Mysterious Love, followed by another 12" EP on Black Opal/Opal Tapes in 2016. Earlier this year he launched his label Sublunar Records with a trilogy called Devotion.

Black Opal is the the vinyl-only sister label of Opal Tapes is known for its daring approach to dance music and has previously released works by Patricia, Xosar, Cloudface, Clouds and Metrist among others.

Tracklisting

A1. Insanity

A2. Unease

B1. Faith Healing

B2. Shambles

Quiet Witness EP is scheduled for June 9 release, with "Insanity" streamable in full below.