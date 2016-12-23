Sebastian Mullaert Remixes Moby; Hear it Now

Back on Record Store day, Rockets & Ponies dropped a special vinyl release that featured remixes of Moby's classic track "Porcelain" by Timo Maas & James Teej and Sebastian Mullaert—following the release, the white label sold out within days.

The package follows a string of collaborations between Maas and Teej, including the Grammy-nominated reworking of Paul McCartney & Wings "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five." For their latest, the duo serve up a trippy nine-minute dub of "Porcelain," whilst Mullaert opts for a sun-soaked 14-minute journey into his notoriously infectious textures.

The release drops digitally today and can be grabbed here, with Sebastian Mullaert's remix streaming via the player above.