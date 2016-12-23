SHXCXCHCXSH Launch New Label

SHXCXCHCXSH will launch a new label, Rösten, with a new EP, titled Rösten 1.

Having released on Semantica and Subsist, SHXCXCHCXSH then found a home in Shifted's Avian, where last year the duo released their third album SsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSs.

Now, a year later, they are set to start their imprint Rösten to "realize their ever-evolving creative visions," and first out is their own EP Rösten 1.

The release sees them "divert from the slow-paced and oneiric sound of their last album into an uncompromising monolithic techno stream," and also "showcase their capability of unifying functional dancefloor energy with grainy lo-fi sensibilities."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Stämma #1

A2 / 2. Stämma #2

B1 / 3. Stämma #3

B2 / 4. Stämma #4

Rösten 1 is scheduled for June 23 release, with "Stämma #1" streamable in full below.