Sonus and Movement Collaborate for One-Off Event

Movement Entertainment and Sonus Festival will join this summer for a one-day event with Sven Väth, Dorian Paic, Luigi Madonna, and Joseph Capriati.

Sonus Festival is set for its fifth-anniversary edition, taking place from August 20 to 24 in Pag, Croatia. On Thursday, August 24, Sonus will team up with Movement—the promoters behind Kappa FuturFestival and Movement Torino—to present a special full day and night collaboration featuring Sven Väth, Dorian Paic, Joseph Capriati, and Luigi Madonna.

The event, which is part of Sonus Festival, comes after Movement decided to change their strategy towards the Croatian circuit. From 2017 onwards, Movement Croatia will be a plugin brand partner only.

More information and tickets for Sonus can be found here.