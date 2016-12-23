Steve Rachmad to Release First Album as Sterac Electronics

Steve Rachmad is set to release his first album as Sterac Electronics, titled Things To Think About.

Rachmad first rose to prominence in the late 1990s, spearheading a surge in Dutch techno that was heavily inspired by the futurist intent and machine soul of Detroit. Since then, he has continued to successfully explore a wide range of dancefloor-centric electronic styles under a wide array of aliases.

It’s a while, though, since the public has been treated to a dose of Sterac Electronics material. He first established the alias at the turn of the millennium, primarily as an outlet for hardware-driven electro music shot through with funk and soul. A handful of 12” singles were released on Music Man and Interpersonal XP, before Rachmad began focusing on other projects. When inspiration struck, he returned to the project, jamming out tracks using a mighty collection of vintage synthesizers and drum machines.

Recently, Rachmad and Tom Trago decided to revisit the Sterac Electronics archive, discovering a "killer collection of cuts" created at different points over the course of the last 15 years.

Now, nine of those hardware jams have been gathered together for the first time on Things To Think About, "a warm, rich, and evocative collection of electro-fuelled workouts that giddily pay tribute to the music of Rachmad’s youth," the label explains.

Things To Think About will be released as a limited-edition double album, preceded by a 12” single featuring another track from the vaults. Meanwhile, "Tuning Into Frequencies" can be streamed in full below in advance of the June 10 release.

Album Tracklisting

01. Altruistic Behaviour

02. Game Changers

03. Tuning Into Frequencies

04. Original Pattern

05. Metatron

06. Next Destination

07. Beyond My Wishes

08. Visualize to Materialize

Single Tracklisting

A. Archetype

B. Metatron