Watch a Tutorial on Arturia's Modular ARP 2600

In Point Blank's latest video tutorial, course developer and instructor Dan Herbert looks at Arturia's ARP 2600 plugin.

In the video, which you can watch via the player above, Herbert gives a detailed overview of the plugin's user interface, whilst explaining some of the functions available and the basics of modular synthesis. In the next video in the series, Herbert will be diving deeper into Arturia's ARP 2600 step sequencer and developing some sounds.

