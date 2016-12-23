Watch an Excerpt of a Jaw-Dropping Installation from Tarik Barri

Matter of Perspectives is the new audiovisual installation from Dutch audiovisual artist Tarik Barri. The installation was developed in an artistic residency under the Scale Travels program, with artistic direction and production by gnration and scientific supervision by the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory—the Scale Travels program seeks to promote the creation of new audiovisual works inspired by the state of the art research on nanotechnology developed at INL.

The installation, which runs now through June 17 at INl gallery at gnration, looks to visualize the work of the INL, as Tarik explains:

"I’m very thankful for the Scale Travels program for offering me an opportunity to learn in detail about INL’s pioneering work. I’m very much looking forward to expressing through algorithmic art the scientific beauty of the invisible microscopic universes they operate in. Universes with laws and structures which seem alien to our regular daily understanding of life, but which are simultaneously completely fundamental to who we are and all that surrounds us."

You can watch an excerpt of the piece below.

Matter of Perspectives (excerpt) from Tarik Barri on Vimeo.