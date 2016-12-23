Weekly Selections: Matthew Dekay at Dialogue, Fiber Festival, XLR8R Pool Party with Andrey Pushkarev

With the Los Angeles scene continuing to rise up the ranks into one of the top cities for quality underground music, it can be daunting at times to choose which party (or parties) to attend. We suggest kicking off the weekend at the always reliable Dialogue, where organizers have locked in All Day I Dream co-founder Matthew Dekay for an extended headlining DJ set at a proper TBA warehouse location. With Desert Hearts mainstay Deep Jesus on the bill for opening duties, this one should last all night long. Tickets and more info can be found here.

And to close out the weekend, head over to the West Side for XLR8R's second pool party this season in collaboration with Cyclone and Roam Music. Following last month's superb edition with ReSolute's Maksim and Discobar head Lamache, we've lined up another expert purveyor of groove-led house music: the Moscow native Andrey Pushkarev. The party, which will go from 2PM at the Liquid Frequencies pool at the Custom Hotel, also features performances from WXC and Cyclone resident Highkin. A limited number of tickets remain; get them via XLR8R by going here.

This weekend also marks the fourth edition of Fiber Festival, an experimental electronic music and arts series taking over the city of Amsterdam. The music and performance aspect of the program includes a collaboration with Amsterdam club Shelter, with sets on Friday and Saturday from Belgian up-and-comer Sky H1 and Recent Arts. The festival also features an extensive program of conference talks, a public exhibition, AV performances, and live electronic music, all centered around the theme 'Prima Materia,' which refers to "alchemical thinking and making in art, design and music." More info and tickets can be found here.

