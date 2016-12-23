XLR8R Announces Ticketing Partnership with Fan Inc

XLR8R is thrilled to announce the launch of a full service ticketing platform for events in Europe.

The platform is highly considered and finely curated, providing readers with our selection of the best parties, concerts, and festivals Europe has to offer. In partnership with eCommerce solution provider Fan Inc, the platform allows promoters from across Europe the ability to offer tickets in 28 different currencies, with 24/7 customer service and flexible payments.

You can browse events already using the ticketing service by going here, or by clicking the ‘Tickets EU’ button under the ‘Events’ dropdown on XLR8R’s homepage.

More information about Fan Inc. can be found here, and interested promoters can get in touch about the service by clicking here.