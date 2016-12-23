XLR8R Hosts Andrey Pushkarev in Los Angeles This Sunday

This Sunday, May 14, XLR8R, Cyclone, and Roam Music will host Moscow's Andrey Pushkarev for a special four-hour set.

The event, which is held in conjunction with Deep Downunder Productions, will take place at the Liquid Frequencies Pool & Terrace on the Westside of Los Angeles from 2pm to 9pm with a beautiful Renkus-Heinz soundsystem. On opening duties will be residents WXC (John Wander b2b Luke Cheadle) and Highkin (Cyclone).

Early bird tickets are now sold out, with limited GA tickets left. You can purchase tickets via the link below, with more information on the event here.