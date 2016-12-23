Youandewan, Bruno Schmidt, Shanti Celeste, and More Confirmed for Meadows in the Mountains

Bulgaria's Meadows in the Mountains festival has confirmed the names for this year's edition, including Youandewan, Valentino Kanzyani, Bruno Schmidt, and Shanti Celeste—to name just a few.

Valentino Kanzyani is one of the founding fathers of Slovenian techno having had a prominence since the 1990s. Playing regularly for FUSE and Cadenza, he was the driving force behind Ibiza’s legendary Next Wave parties and will make his Meadows debut. Shanti Celeste is one to watch for 2017 having caught many people's attention with releases on Bristol-based Idle Hands. She’s just launched her new label Peach Discs and will be playing the coveted sunrise set at Meadows.

Also included are a number of less well-known acts, such as United Vibrations—a South London jazz collective. Affiliated with Yussef Kamaal and backed by Gilles Peterson, they’ve just released their latest record with singer/songwriter Jordan Rakei.

They will be joining over 50 more live acts and DJs to play across the weekend.

Full 2017 Lineup

AGBEKO – ALICE PHOEBE LOU – ANNA WALL – APORIA – BABY SOL – BAHIA HAZE – BEATFOX – BRIAN NOT BRIAN – BRUNO SCHMIDT – CASHMERE RADIO – CHVCK & PETKO – COMMIX – CW JONES – DAN DNR – DELAHEY – DJ DHL – DJ FELINE/MC EFEX – DUTCH MOB – ED WORD – ERNEST HERB – FADE TO ZAIRE – FRANCOBOLLO – GINGER & THE GHOST – GOLESWORTHY – GUS HARVEY – HANNAH HEARTSHAPE – JACK CHARD – JAKE THE RAPPER – JUST JACK – KALABRESE – KMLN – KONTROVERSI – KOTTARASHKY & THE RAINDOGS – LAYLLA DANE, GARO AND BOSHA – LIIV – LUCAS CROWE – LUX (JIM CASSADY & PABLO) – MARGARET SCRATCHER – MAXI STORRS – NICO STOJAN – REDON DJS – ROSS ALEXANDER – ROUGH DRAFT – RYAN O’GORMAN – SAOIRSE – SHANTI CELESTE – SUMMER PEARL – TARRAN THE TAILOR – THE MEADOWS HOUSE BAND – TWOSIXTYSIX – UNITED VIBRATIONS – VALENTIN STIP – VALENTINO KANZYANI – WASHING MACHINE SOUNDSYSTEM – WILDLIFE – WONKY DISCO – WUAAN - YOUANDEWAN

This year's edition takes place from June 9- 11 in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, with more information available here. A trailer for the event can be streamed above.