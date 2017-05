Dario and Marco Zenker Zenker (i.e. Zenker Brothers) have a new EP on the way, titled The Schyren.

The duo's last releases came in 2015, namely Pollioni on Index Marcel Fengler and the Immersion LP on Ilian Tape. According to the duo, The Schyren EP consists of "theatrical loose Munich vibrations."

Tracklisting

A1. Randat

A2. Subklet

B. Monoptahras

The Schyren EP is scheduled for May 23 release, with clips streamable below.