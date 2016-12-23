Henrik Schwarz Announces Solo Piano Release, Shares Video

Henrik Schwarz's latest release will be a four-track mini-LP titled Works Piano.

Works Piano will be released on Schwarz's new label, Between Buttons, which is part of the 7K! label network, the recent launched hub from !K7 for new classical music. The release will showcase the fusion of acoustic sounds, computer programming, and modern technology that will define the label.

When recording the album, Schwarz's aim was to write acoustic compositions in new, innovative, and exciting ways, with his main instrument the Yamaha Disklavier, an automated piano that can be played manually but also automatically via a programmed script once it is connected to a computer.

Works Piano will be released on June 30 and can be pre-ordered here. Ahead of the release, you can watch the video for "Confirm Humanity" in full via the player above.