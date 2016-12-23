John Dimas Next on Raresh's Metereze

John Dimas will release a new EP on Raresh's Metereze imprint, titled Telexistence.

Dimas, a Greek producer, will be the first non-Romanian to feature on the label, following in the footsteps of Barac, Dubtil, Melodie, Sublee, and more. His other releases have arrived on labels such as raum...musik, Overall Music, and Taverna Tracks.

The label describes the release as "a peek into an alternate reality, where room filling baselines go as mood uplifters along with the textured chords that submerge the crowd into the deep waters of dreamy house music."

Tracklisting

A1. Illusion

A2. Immersion

B1. Virtual

B2. Telexistence

Telexistence is scheduled for June 9 release, with clips available here.