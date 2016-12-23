Julia Govor 'Parallelepiped' [XLR8R Edit]

Russian artist Julia Govor is set to return with a new EP Rhythm Cult.

Govor has come a long way since playing in a military band and is now a foremost house and techno name who has released on labels like Cocoon, akkult, and Second State. Now she returns with the United EP, a three-tracker consisted of "heady house and techno that will find favor with connoisseurs all over," the label says.

In advance of the EP's June 16 release, a dark, unreleased XLR8R edit of "Parallelepiped" is available for download below, with snippets of the entire release available, too.

Tracklisting:

1. United

2. Morse Code

3. Parallelepiped

Parallelepiped [XLR8R Edit]