Marvin & Guy Next on Life and Death

Alessandro Parlatore and Marcello Giordani (a.k.a Marvin & Guy) will release a new EP on Life and Death.

Superior Conjunction will be the Italian duo's first release on DJ Tennis' label, and is described as a four-tracker that "explores parallel worlds through expert synthesizer sequencing and cavernous vocal features."

Tracklisting:

A1. Superior Conjunction

A2. Arpadia

B1. The Train Of Fantastic feat. Fantastic Twins

Digital exclusive: The Train Of Fantastic feat. Fantastic Twins (Fantastic Twins One More Ride)

Superior Conjunction EP is scheduled for June 16 release, with the title track streamable in full below.

The EP will land just before this year’s Life and Death event in Barcelona.